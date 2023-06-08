Home

Viral Video of ‘Dancing Bhel Puri’ Receives Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Since its sharing, the captivating video has garnered over 33 million views so far. | Photo/ Instagram: @aapkabhai_foody

When it comes to India’s favourite snacks, bhel puri and samosa top the list. From beachside stalls to every street corner, bhel puri is available in abundance across the country, especially in Mumbai. Each city has its own variations of this street food, and vendors are always eager to experiment with it.

Recently, a video clip of a bhel puri caught the attention of food enthusiasts and has started circulating on the internet for all the right reasons. What makes this bhel puri special is that it is made using 60 different mouth-watering ingredients and a unique process of creation.

The street vendor who prepared this dish not only serves mouthwatering bhel puri to his customers but also entertains them with his unique dancing while making street food snacks.

The video clip showcases a whole new version of everyone’s favourite street food snack, known as ‘Dancing Bhel Puri’. The vendor can be seen adding bhel to a utensil and then incorporating as many as 60 mouthwatering ingredients. The best part comes when he starts mixing and preparing the bhel puri while dancing to a rhythm. Customers can be seen enjoying his unique and funny dance moves. In the end, the vendor puts the bhel puri on a plate and serves this tangy and delicious snack to his customers.

Watch the Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajanmishra (@aapkabhai_foody)

The captivating clip of ‘Dancing Bhel Puri’ has been creating a buzz on social media platforms, bringing joy to viewers. It was shared on Instagram by an account named @Apka Bhai Foody, with the caption, “भेलपुरी बेचकर लखपति बन गए 😱😱 Dancing Bhelpuri.”

Since its sharing, the captivating video has garnered over 33 million views and received more than 10 lakh likes. Most Instagram users praised the vendor for his unique way of preparing bhel puri, while some raised concerns about hygiene. Some food lovers also expressed dissatisfaction as they noticed some bhel puri ingredients being dropped while the street vendor was preparing it.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“If he had spun the bhel puri for just 2 more seconds, the helicopter would have taken off,” an Instagram user jokingly said.

“I initially thought he was cleaning the vessel!,” said the second user.

“World famous but I saw him today,” another said.

“Non-dancing bhel puri dena …,” commented the fourth user.

“did he just serve him in a used plate?,” commented another user.

