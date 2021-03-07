New Delhi: ‘Age is just a number’ and no one defines the essence of this phrase better than the ‘dancing dadi’ who has been winning hearts on the internet for her killer moves. The 62-year-old dadi has taken the internet by storm with her mesmerizing dance videos. Ravi Bala Sharma, often referred to as Dancing Dadi, has 110K followers on Instagram. She regularly posts videos of her dancing and grooving to music, that will surely soothe your soul. She also shares her videos on Facebook. Her videos have earned praises from singer Diljit Dosanjh and choreographer Terence Lewis among others including Bollywood stars and popular social media influencers. Also Read - This Football Queen is Winning Hearts of Netizens For Her Amazing Stunts | WATCH Viral Video

The Dadi’s talents are not just limited to dancing, she is also seen playing harmonium and singing Bollywood numbers such as ‘Aoge jan tum o saajna’. If you visit her profile, you can spot her playing the tabla. “Track Suit This one is special. Dancing with my son is always fun. Hope you will like it. Baut saara pyaar aap sabko🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️,” the caption of one of the videos with her son reads.

Ravi Bala shot to fame after she posted her first video on Instagram during the lockdown. The video encapsulates her graceful moves to the beat of Indian Classical music. “Like they say, age is just a number. Presenting a glimpse of the art form that I have learnt and nurtured from a very young age. While some may say that I am too old for this, I have practiced this art day after day, over the years and believe that I still have to go a long way to achieve perfection. More than perfection, putting continued time and effort to better any skill or art form that you’re passionate about, goes on to make you feel better about yourself a little bit everyday. Don’t we all need to feel better about ourselves, especially during these testing times…..ope you enjoy it!!!,” the caption reads.

