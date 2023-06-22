Home

‘Dancing Golgappa’: Street Vendor Serving ‘Diarrhea’ to People; Netizens Irked

Speaking of street vendors, a Golgappa seller in Rajasthan’s Jaipur has gone viral for all the wrong reasons and is facing backlash from netizens.

Street Vendor Under Fire for Serving Unhygienic Snacks. | Photo: Instagram @ swagsedoctorofficial

The crunchy, tangy, sweet, and savoury Paani Puri, lovingly known as Golgappa, is everyone’s favourite street snack. This delicious treat is so popular that there are kiosks in every neighbourhood across the country to meet the demand. From children to the elderly, everyone loves to indulge in this mouthwatering snack. Street vendors have even come up with numerous variations, offering different fillings to attract more customers. Speaking of street vendors, a Golgappa seller in Rajasthan’s Jaipur has gone viral for all the wrong reasons and is facing backlash from netizens. The man sells Golgappas at the bustling Tripolia Bazar and tries to attract more customers by dancing while serving the snack.

Despite his unique way of serving, the man has garnered attention for serving unhygienic food to people, putting them at risk of diseases caused by contaminated food and water, such as diarrhea, stomachaches, and burning sensations depending on the type of contaminant.

In the video, the street vendor can be seen using his bare hands to mix the Paani Puri filling, filling the puris, and serving them to customers while dancing. The video also shows the vendor putting his bare hands in the Paani Puri water after scratching his nose. He is even seen tasting the Golgappa water from his hand before serving the snack to customers using the same hand.

Watch The Bizzare Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swag Se Doctor (@swagsedoctorofficial)

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called @swagsedoctorofficial with the caption, “ये वाले golagappe try करना चाहोगे” (Would you try these Golgappas?). The clip has disgusted netizens, who criticized the street vendor for serving unhygienic snacks that can make people susceptible to diseases.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered thousands of views and likes. Many Instagram users expressed their disgust, with some even feeling nauseous after watching the video.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

‘Matlab kuch bhi’, an Instagram user commented.

“But this guy looks like controlling himself, if I am not wrong you all have good memory power, & you all know the Pani puri wala storie,” second user joked.

“Jitne log hygiene ka gyan pelte hai wo hi sabse pehle nikalte hai..Desi ho desi raho,” the third user commented.

“mera bharat Mahaan, no matter what people eat and are absolutely fine after eating, strong immune system ma sha Allah,” another commented.

