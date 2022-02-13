Alwar: A marriage procession (Baarat) in Rajasthan’s Alwar district turned into a tragedy when the bridegroom’s mother collapsed in his arms while dancing and died. A video of the incident which went viral on social media shows that the 55-year-old Neelam was dancing to the tunes of the DJ at her son’s marriage procession when she collapsed all of a sudden.Also Read - ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 13 Posts at main.icmr.nic.in

Her son, bridegroom Neeraj rushed to catch her. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared Neelam dead.

According to media reports, the incident happened on February 3, when Neeraj's marriage procession was leaving from his home in the Chikani for his wedding in Kishangarh Bas of Alwar district the next day.

Quoting family members, Dainik Bhaskar reported that Neelam danced for only 20 seconds holding her son’s hand before she had a heart attack. Family members said the deceased had pre-existing heart problems and was on medication for the same. The family that was gearing for celebrating was left mourning after the incident.