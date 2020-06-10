Re-instilling our faith in Dumbledore’s teaching that “It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends”, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe won hearts as he powerfully contradicted British writer JK Rowling‘s anti-trans tweets. In an essay posted to the Trevor Project, Dan spoke out against the Harry Potter series writer despite her building his career. Also Read - Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Mocks 'People Who Menstruate' Headline, Faces Backlash & Accused of Transphobia

Acknowledging the fact that his stand can be painted as as in-fighting between him and Jo who is “unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken”, Dan went ahead and spoke up for what he thought was right. Dedicated to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people, The Trevor Project is a non-profit to which Dan has been contributing for the last decade and “just as a human being” he felt “compelled to say something at this moment.” Also Read - Aligarh Writer Apurva Asrani Reveals he And His Gay Partner Pretended to be Cousins For 13 Years to Rent a Home in Mumbai

JK Rowling broke millions of fans hearts when she recently tweeted, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth . The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so (sic).”

” Also Read - JK Rowling Unveils 'The Ickabog', Her First Non-Harry Potter Children's Book; Publishes 5 Chapters Online For Free

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

In his response to Jo’s tweet, Dan wrote, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

While Jo was criticized by an array of people for arguing that discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex, many claimed that she had irreparably damaged their love for the Harry Potter series. Expressing his anguish as fans felt this, Dan wrote, “To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”

He added, “If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much.”

Seldom do we see such well-acclaimed celebrities broil in controversies by speaking out against their industry friends or mentors but Dan opting to speak up for what he considered was right, is enough reason why Gryffindor desreves 1 million points!