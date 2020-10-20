Nagpur: In a daring act of thievery, a man who was arrested for stealing a truck a few days ago, stole the same truck from right under the nose of cops at a police station in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Also Read - This is Just Hilarious! Thief Returns Phone Worth Rs 45,000 to Owner After He Failed to Operate It

The truck was parked at Lakadgan police station for legal formalities after the accused, Sanjay Dhone (50), was arrested on October 11.

He allegedly stole the truck a day earlier, a police official said.

Dhone was released from the jail on bail but he came back on Monday morning and drove off with the truck.

"He beat up a man deployed by the vehicle's owner to guard it," he added.

“He beat up a man deployed by the vehicle’s owner to guard it,” he added.

“Dhone is a history-sheeter with over 20 cases of truck theft against his name,” he further said.

