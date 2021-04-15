A rabbit named Darius who was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2010 for being the biggest of its kind has allegedly been stolen from its home in England’s Worcestershire. As per reports, West Mercia police believe that the 129cm-long continental giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of its owner last week. Darius’s owner, Annette Edwards, has appealed people to inform her if anyone gets any information regarding the giant bunny and also offered a prize money of 2,000 pounds (Rs 2 lakhs). She initially offered a 1,000 pound (Rs. 1,03,558) reward, but later she increased it to 2,000 pound (Rs. 2,07,102).

Edwards also took to Twitter and wrote for those who took Darius to “please bring him back”, saying he was too old to breed now. She wrote, “A very sad day. Guinness world record Darius has been stolen from his home. The police are doing there best to find out who has taken him. There is a reward of a £1,000. Darius is to old to breed now. So please bring him back.”

In another tweet she pleaded and urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home and wrote, “Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to £2,000.”

Speaking to The Guardian, a West Mercia police spokesperson said, “We are appealing for information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit from its home in Stoulton, Worcestershire. It is believed the continental giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday 10 April to 11 April.”

The police force have also asked for those with information about the incident to contact PC Daren Riley via 101 quoting reference 00286-I-11042021.