Daughter Of Cycle Repair Mechanic In MP Marries Australian Man; Here's How They Met

Viral Love Story: True love needs no reason, no boundaries, no distance to remain in that emotions and such is a story of man from Australia who came all the way from his country to India’s Madhya Pradesh to marry his love. Ash Honschild, travelled around 10,000 kilometres to marry Tabassum Hussain, who is a resident of Manawar, Madhya Pradesh. The wedding took place on Sunday, December 18, at noon.

According to media reports, the couple tied the knot in accordance with Hindu tradition. They also got married in a court abroad on August 2 this year, Tabassum’s brother Rehan told Zee News.

Tabassum has three sisters and two brothers. Two of her sisters are married. Her father Sadik Hussain works at a cycle repair shop near the bus stand. Her mother is a home maker.

Here’s How Tabassum and Ash Honschild fell in love

The two met when Tabassum moved to Australia to pursue her studies and their love story began from there. Back in 2016, the MP government awarded Tabassum a Rs 45 lakh grant for higher education.

Tabassum relocated to Brisbane, Australia, for higher studies a year later, in 2017.

After the court marriage in August, Ash visited India to meet Tabassum’s family. Ash fell in love with India’s culture, traditions and cuisine. Ash’s mother also visited India with him.

Tabassum is currently employed in Brisbane with an organisation as a senior manager. The two studied in the same college back in Australia where Ash was her senior.

They fell in love when they were in college.