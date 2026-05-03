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Day in Tehran video goes viral, leaving internet surprised to see peaceful streets amid ceasefire

‘Day in Tehran’ video goes viral, leaving internet surprised to see peaceful streets amid ceasefire

A viral video showing a calm and normal day in Tehran during the ceasefire has surprised people. Scroll down to watch it.

(Image: Screengrabs from Instagram/estelleeats__)

Viral News: As the tensions between Iran and the United States have still not ceased fully, a video is going viral from Tehran for an unexpected reason. When people normally imagine the country under chaos or rapid destruction, the clip shows another side. It features a surprisingly calm, peaceful, and normal day in Tehran during the time of the ceasefire. It has left many people on the internet both curious and amazed. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral Instagram video shows the title “A day in Tehran during ceasefire”. The video clearly captures a normal routine day in the city. It highlights the everyday life of the people in a usual manner. The shocking part is that the video shows a happy side of the city, away from chaos and destruction.

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From moving through the busy streets in the city to stopping and looking at the local shops while trying to enjoy food at a mall, the video is transforming the perception. The woman in the video is also seen picking up small items while also trying out different cuisines. Furthermore, she visits a luxury hotel, where people are seen relaxing and socialising.

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What stood out about the video is the comparison between the peaceful life of the people as shown in the clip and that of the people living in areas that have been widely destroyed in the military strikes.

The video soon became viral, and the internet users were quite surprised as to how normal life appears during the course of the ceasefire.

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Viral post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estelle W (@estelleeats__)

The post was shared on Instagram with the caption “A day in Tehran during ceasefire.”

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How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “How modern and beautiful. Gorgeous Iran,” and another wrote, “Can’t wait to visit Iran!”

The third comment read, “Thank you for showing our beautiful Iran to the world.”

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