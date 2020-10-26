In a daylight robbery, a TV reporter of a news Channel in Argentina was robbed of his mobile phone when he was preparing for live reporting. Diego Demarco, a reporter at En Vivo El Nueve, was preparing to launch his live broadcast for the channel when a man snatched his phone and ran away. Also Read - Odisha Man Learns Robbery Techniques From YouTube, Loots 2 Banks to Repay His Loans

The entire episode was caught on live camera and the video of it has now gone viral on social media. According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place at 8:49 am, local time on October 20 in a residential area situated in the capital, Buenos Aires.

In the video, he can be heard shouting in Spanish, “Give it to me. My phone is stolen. Go find him, tell him that I work with the phone.” He then asks passersby for help who can be seen running behind the thief.

Fortunately, the locals were able to get hold of him and returned the phone to Demarco.

After the phone was retrieved, Demarco was extremely relieved and thankful to the residents.

Daily Mail quoted him as saying, “I see him coming, there are other neighbours around who are the ones who recognize him and who end up marking the thief. Within minutes we left there, Rosa told me that she already had him on the phone and they apologized again. I am grateful that this happened in this neighbourhood. Many neighbours came, reassuring me, apologizing, and well, they were the ones who activated a little.”