New Delhi: Well, the social media friendship didn't last long, and we wonder why! In a development that comes as a surprise, US President Donald Trump and the official Twitter handle of The White House have unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the microblogging platform on Tuesday night.

It was only a couple of days ago that the White House handle had started following various Indian Twitter handles which included PM Modi, Prime Minister’s Office, President of India, the Indian Embassy in the US and the US Embassy in India among others.

After this, the number of accounts followed by the White House had increased to 19, however, now all these accounts have been unfollowed.

Notably, on April 11, after White House followed PM Modi, it made him the only world leader to be followed by the official Twitter handle of the US administration.

The rare gesture was seen as an extension of the bonhomie the two leaders enjoy especially in the wake of India allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine and Trump’s visit to the country.

Given the camaraderie between these two leaders, this definitely comes as a surprise. Is it a sign of bitterness between the two countries or diolomatic failure? Many on Twitter wondered about the same and many speculated whether the hydroxychloroquine deal was the reason:

The White House which has 22 million followers on Twitter is extremely selective and currently follows just 13 accounts.