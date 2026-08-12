‘Dear Kuchu Puchu, Patang Udao but…’: Delhi Police shares playful social media post on use of banned Chinese and plastic manjha

Delhi Police uses a playful social media post to warn people against using banned Chinese and plastic manjha.

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Delhi Police advisory- Representational AI image

New Delhi: In a amusing but serious development, the Delhi Police has shared a new message on social media amid the season of kite flying, the Delhi Police recently jumped on the viral “kuchu-puchu” social media trend, using the lighthearted meme to urge city residents to stop using banned Chinese and plastic manjha for kite flying. By putting an internet-friendly twist on a serious public safety advisory, the department traded stern warnings for humor to highlight the dangers of synthetic kite strings. Here are all the details you need to know about the announcement made by Delhi Police on Chinese Manjha.

What did Delhi Police say on use Chinese Manjha?

“Dear Kuchu Puchu, Patang Udao but Say NO to Chinese Manjha, Samjhe?” read the police post in a clear break from its usual grave cease-and-desist manner to friendly advice. The message is simple: kite flying is fun, but a sharp synthetic string can turn the festive activity into a danger for people, birds and animals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DelhiPolice (@delhi.police_official)

Delhi Police plans crackdown on banned string in capital

The Chinese Manjha amid a crackdown on the banned string in the capital. The Crime Branch recently seized more than 1,300 rolls of Chinese manjha in an enforcement action, while Central Delhi Police also recovered around 120 rolls.

Naturally, the internet being the internet, the post has all the ingredients for some gentle trolling.

“Gen-Z mode of Delhi Police”, “They are updating”, some of the comments read.

The humour may invite a smile, but the warning behind it is anything but frivolous.

Chinese manjha, often made from synthetic or plastic material and coated with abrasive substances, can cause serious injuries to people and can also prove fatal for birds. In a recent case in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, a 32-year-old man sustained a cut in his neck when he was on his way to Mundka for business.

Key Highlights of the Advisory

The Trend: Adapting the popular “Kuchu Puchu” internet format to make a standard public safety warning relatable and engaging.

The Message: Urging kite enthusiasts to swap hazardous synthetic strings for traditional cotton manjha .

The Risk: Highlighting that plastic and glass-coated Chinese manjha pose severe, often fatal threats to birds, commuters, and power infrastructure.

Enforcement: Reinforcing that the sale, storage, and use of synthetic kite strings remain illegal and subject to strict legal action.

(With inputs from agencies)