New Delhi: In a very unfortunate accident, a teenaged boy from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district was burnt to death after coming in contact with high-tension overhead wires while taking selfies atop a goods train. According to an RPF official, the incident happened on Sunday at the Mael railway station. Also Read - Watch: Ostrich Escapes from Zoo, Spotted Running Down a Busy Karachi Road

The boy, hailing from Chitarpur in Rajrappa police station area, had visited the railway station with a friend to while away time when he saw a stationary goods train and climbed it to click selfies, RPF Inspector at Muri Junction, R K Tiwari, said.

While clicking selfies, he came in contact with overhead wires and was burnt to death, he said. His body was handed over to his family after a post- mortem examination, the RPF officer added.

In yet another selfie incident, a woman from Odisha died after after she fell into a river near Kanakunda while trying to click a selfie. The incident took place on January 3 near Kanakund, a popular picnic spot in the Sundargarh district of Odisha and a video of the incident has gone viral all over the internet.

Shocking-Viral Video of #Sundargarh Girl’s Drowning Death Scene While Taking Selfie At Picnic Spot from atop slippery #rock

This captured video taken by one of her friends vividly depicts the deceased girl#Odisha #SelfieShocker pic.twitter.com/WxyEyFV0xJ — Suffian سفیان (@iamsuffian) January 11, 2021

In the video, the woman, Nirupama Prajapati, was seen standing on a stone in the river bed while clicking selfies in various postures and within seconds she lost her balance and fell into the river.