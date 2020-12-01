In a rather bizarre development, Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni Ayodhya, has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind listing his seven demands and sought permission to end his life if the demands are not met. Copies of the letter have been forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and district magistrate of Ayodhya. Also Read - Against Homophobia: Supermodel Aweng Ade-Chuol Kisses Her Wife on Cover of Elle Magazine

According to the Mahant, his charter of demands is in national interest and ‘aims at preventing another division of the country.’ Also Read - President Kovind, PM Modi, Others Extend Greetings To Nation On Guru Nanak Jayanti

The demands include a law for: Also Read - 8-Year-Old UP Girl Hangs Herself After Mother Refuses to Take Her to Wedding Function

1. Population control

2. Implementation of the uniform civil code

3.Declaring India as a Hindu Rashtra

4. Free education for girls

5. Employment for youth

6. Declaring cow as a protected national entity

7. Declaring Ramayana as a national epic and making it a part of all syllabus.

The Mahant said, “I have sent this letter with seven demands to President. If the demands cannot be fulfilled, I should be given permission to end my life.”

Notably, in October, he had proceeded on indefinite fast support of his demand for a Hindu Rashtra. He was forced to end his fast by the police when his condition started deteriorating.

(With Agency inputs)