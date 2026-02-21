70-year-old woman’s rice shop ‘revived’ in Bengal! Internet’s faith in hope and unity restored | Watch viral video

Home

70-year-old womans rice shop revived in Bengal! Internets faith in hope and unity restored | Watch viral video

Viral video: The rice shop of 70-year-old Deepali Ghosh has finally been revived and given a makeover. Scroll down to watch it.

Deepali Ghosh (Image: Instagram @storiesbyaradhana)

Viral News: Help always arrives from unexpected quarters and at the most unexpected time. The only element it takes is that intentions should be right and pure. Such magic happened in West Bengal when a life was redefined with empathy and effort. We covered a story highlighting the struggles of 70-year-old Deepali Ghosh some days ago, which grabbed immense traction. Well, the story rightly deserved every bit of it. An Instagrammer, Aradhana Chatterjee, took the initiative of spreading the word to help Ghosh. With the impact created by India.Com and others, the rice shop has finally been revived.

The information was shared by Chatterjee on Instagram that the 70-year-old woman’s shop has undergone a wonderful makeover. Not just the shop, but Ghosh herself looked more vibrant and lively in the latest video. She is seen wearing new clothes, sitting on a new bed. The cherry on the cake was the big smile on her face, which has now found a hope that her rice business can be revived. You can watch the viral video here.

If you want to know the background of the story, check the below-mentioned link.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aradhana Chatterjee (@storiesbyaradhana)

The viral video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “The makeover video Deepali Ghosh’s shop and home is here. Thank you everyone for making this possible… Wait for her smile at the end.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “This is amazing! More power to you, Aradhana! God bless you!” and another wrote, “Who says money can’t buy happiness just help.”

The third comment read, “Aradhana, Thank you to you for creating and spreading awareness. Such a genuine person you are.”

One user wrote, “So proud of you, feeling happy to see her smile,” and another said, “Aradhana, Thank you to you for creating and spreading awareness.”

A comment read, “Aradhana, Thank you to you for creating and spreading awareness..”

Previous video of Deepali Ghosh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aradhana Chatterjee (@storiesbyaradhana)

Now that the shop of the old lady has been revived, the incident has set an example of hope, efforts, and unity.

