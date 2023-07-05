Home

Viral

Deepika Padukone As Wonder Woman, Tovino Thomas In Superman Avatar Brave Kerala Floods: Courtesy Of AI

Deepika Padukone As Wonder Woman, Tovino Thomas In Superman Avatar Brave Kerala Floods: Courtesy Of AI

A set of AI-generated images of Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman and Tovino Thomas as Superman in Kerala floods have gone viral.

The viral AI-generated photos comes at the backdrop of incessant heavy rainfall across Kerala that led to heavy flood in several areas. (Photo: Instagram/withgokul)

The content created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained popularity on social media whether it is text, photos, or videos. The content created by AI is so much advanced that it can be difficult to differentiate between what is real and fake. The growth of Artificial Intelligence has been debated by experts as many fear it may take away our jobs.

Trending Now

The AI-generated images of superheroes in different avatars have become the new trend. A set of AI-generated images of Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman and Tovino Thomas as Superman in Kerala floods have gone viral. Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman was seen drenched in the rain and braving the flooded waters in Kerala. Tovino Thomas was also seen in Superman’s avatar, riding a bicycle in the heavily waterlogged areas. Batman was seen stuck in a car while Spiderman was swimming in the flooded areas.

You may like to read

Viral Photos: AI-Generated Images Of Deepika Padukone As Wonder Woman, Tovino Thomas In Superman Avatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gokul Pillai (@withgokul)

The viral AI-generated photos come against the backdrop of incessant heavy rainfall across Kerala that led to the death of one person and brought life to a standstill in several areas as roads got flooded, water levels rose in rivers and dams, homes got damaged by uprooted trees.

As the heavy rains continued on Wednesday also, an Orange alert was sounded in 12 of the 14 districts of the state for the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for all districts of Kerala except Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram for the day. According to the IMD forecast at 10 AM, the intensity of the rains is likely to go down in the next few days.

However, the heavy rainfall since Tuesday night caused widespread damage in the state and led to the loss of life when an autorickshaw overturned into a stream swollen with rainwater in Pathanamthitta district and the victim could not escape from underneath the vehicle.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES