Viral Video Shows Deer Eating Snake, Leaves Internet in Shock

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a video clip showing a deer chewing on a tiny snake.

Deers consume meat due to a lack of minierals. | Photo Credit : Susanta Nanda Twitter

Have you ever witnessed a herbivore consuming another creature? Well, these rare incidents can occur in the wild, and a viral video on the internet serves as evidence of it.

In the video, a deer can be seen standing by the roadside, chewing on something. When the person inside the vehicle zoomed in, it became clear that the deer was chewing on the body of a small snake. The person recording the video can be heard in the background saying, “Is he eating a snake?”

Watch The Viral Video Here

Cameras are helping us understand Nature better.

Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times. pic.twitter.com/DdHNenDKU0 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2023

The IFS officer shared the video with the caption, “Cameras are helping us understand Nature better. Yes, herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times.”

The same video was also shared by Science Girl, who explained the unusual behaviour of the herbivorous animal.

“Deer are herbivores and classified as ruminants because of their rumen, which helps them digest tough plant matter like cellulose. However, if food is scarce or they lack minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, they may resort to eating meat,” the caption read.

Do Deer Eat Snakes?

Notably, deers are categorized as herbivorous animals that primarily consume plant materials as their main diet. However, due to a lack of certain minerals such as phosphorus, calcium, and salt in their bodies, they may turn to meat consumption. This unusual behaviour typically occurs during the winter season or when plant life is scarce in their environment, according to National Geographic.

Since being shared, the video clip has accumulated over 1 lakh views and received more than 1,500 likes. It has also sparked discussions among Twitter users, who expressed their views in the comment section. Many users were terrified after watching the clip and stated that it was the first time they had witnessed such an incident in their lives.

Here’s What Twitter Users Commented

“Never knew this happens!,” a Twitter user said.

“Wow something new to know,” second user commented.

“Non veg breakfast.. never seen,” the third user commented.

“He thought it’s veg atta noodle,” joked a user.

“A new learning,” said another.

