New Delhi: For those who haven’t watched Amitabh Bachchan starrer mega-hit Deewar (1975), the following information is a must. And those who have seen the movie might recollect the “Billa No. 786”.Also Read - 'Nusrat Jahan Missing' Posters Surface in Her Lok Sabha Constituency Basirhat. Here's Why

Vijay, (Amitabh’s character in Deewar) is a porter (coolie) at the then Bombay Dockyard (now Mumbai). Vijay is allotted a desi metal dog tag (Billa) bearing the number 786 which he treasures even after leaving the porter job to enter the world of crime where his life is constantly under threat. But he survives all attempts on his life, courtesy, Billa No. 786. Also Read - Bengali TV Actress Pallabi Dey Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances at Kolkata Flat

Now, cut to present-day Kolkata, erstwhile Calcutta, the home to a famous Biryani outlet named Bapi Biriyani located in Barrackpore. Also Read - Kolkata East-West Metro Project Further Delayed by Almost a Year. Here's Why

It so happened that on Monday, 16 May, a freak firing incident took place outside Bapi Biriyani and a few rounds were fired. The target was Bapi Biriyani for whatever reason. Two people were injured in the shooting incident, one customer and one employee, Pradeep Singh, at Bapi Biriyani. Rajesh Mondal, a customer, suffered an injury on a finger of his left hand.

What is special about Pradeep Singh’s injury is that it, by the stroke of luck, traded places with certain death.

One of the bullets fired found its way straight towards his chest, on the left side, just where the heart is. It would have been all over for Pradeep Singh had it not been for his all-time companion, a marker pen with which he sorts out the biryani packets by writing mutton and chicken, according to the order.

The bullet hit the marker pen and ricocheted due to the mass of the pen, leaving him with just some torn-off flesh and skin above the ribs. Very lucky indeed!

“The pen saved my life. If I had been only a bit here or there I would not have been here to talk anymore,” said Pradeep.

Would just say here, miracles do happen!