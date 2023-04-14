Home

Viral

‘Definitely Super Power,’ Pharmacy Staffer’s Amazing Typing Speed Impresses Netizens. Watch Viral Video Here

Viral Video: In the viral video, we can see a pharmacy staff typing at a lightning speed. His fingers moved quickly as he typed the medicine codes.

Pharmacy staff’s superb typing speed impresses Internet.(Photo Credit: Twitter@cctvidiots )

Today’s Viral Video: The Internet is full of bizarre stuff and weird challenges where desi Netizens are showcasing their unique talents. This time, a video of a young pharmacy staff’s amazing typing speed while making bills has gone viral. If you are a DC fan, then you will probably call the pharmacy staff – The Flash. The short clip was shared on Twitter by a user named CCTV IDIOTS on April 13, 2023. This viral video is believed to be from India.

In the viral video, we can see a pharmacy staff typing at a lightning speed. His fingers moved quickly as he typed the medicine codes. He is seen taking medicines one by one and quickly jotting down the details on his computer. He doesn’t even need to look at the keyboard to type because he is so proficient. This viral video is believed to be from India.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF THE DAY HERE

This receptionist at a busy pharmacy in India. pic.twitter.com/lYk80QQGav — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 13, 2023

“This receptionist at a busy pharmacy in India.,” reads the caption alongside the video. Till now, the video has received over 4.8 million views, 42.5K Likes, and several retweets. While many internet users filled the comment section with their witty responses. “ChatGTR,” wrote one user. Another user wrote, “I can also do this. I’ll just be pressing keys randomly and record myself 🤣.”

“He will replace AI in future,” commented a third user. Taking to Twitter, a fourth user expressed, “That’s definitely a super power! 😯.”Surprised that the system is able to cope up such massive pace of inputs. 👌👌👌,” added a fifth user.

What are your opinions? Stay tuned to this space for more viral videos.

