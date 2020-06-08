Mumbai: As part of the ‘Unlock 1’, the Maharashtra government has given a few relaxations to citizens to the state, allowing some physical outdoor activities. “Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces,” said one of the guidelines. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor, Saif And Taimur go to Marine Drive For a Casual Walk as Coronavirus Continues to Infect Mumbai

Though some restrictions have been eased, however, that doesn’t mean that the danger of Covid-19 is over! Forgetting the impending risk, people in Mumbai were seen flocking to Marine Drive for ‘morning walks’, after months of lockdown.

Pictures and videos on Sunday went viral where many were spotted wearing masks, but no social distancing norms were followed what so ever, despite requests from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel.

The picture was first shared by Instagram user, Niharika Kulkarni on June 6 with the caption,”Huge crowd at Marine drive in the evening. June 6, 2020. In phase 1 of unlocking, outdoor physical activities have been allowed across the state from June 3 from 5 am to 7 pm.”