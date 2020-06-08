Mumbai: As part of the ‘Unlock 1’, the Maharashtra government has given a few relaxations to citizens to the state, allowing some physical outdoor activities. “Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces,” said one of the guidelines. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor, Saif And Taimur go to Marine Drive For a Casual Walk as Coronavirus Continues to Infect Mumbai
Though some restrictions have been eased, however, that doesn’t mean that the danger of Covid-19 is over! Forgetting the impending risk, people in Mumbai were seen flocking to Marine Drive for ‘morning walks’, after months of lockdown.
Pictures and videos on Sunday went viral where many were spotted wearing masks, but no social distancing norms were followed what so ever, despite requests from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel.
The picture was first shared by Instagram user, Niharika Kulkarni on June 6 with the caption,”Huge crowd at Marine drive in the evening. June 6, 2020. In phase 1 of unlocking, outdoor physical activities have been allowed across the state from June 3 from 5 am to 7 pm.”
The picture has now gone viral on Twitter and people reprimanded Mumbaikars for displaying such careless attitude given that the state is the worst hit in the country:
Of the total 82,968 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai now accounts for 47,354 cases and 1,577 deaths.
On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, due to COVID-19, taking the overall number of fatalities to 2,969, state Health Department said.