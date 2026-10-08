Dehradun: Man who allegedly stole iPhone messages victim’s family for its passcode | Viral

The sender made repeated requests for the phone's passcode, seemingly because the device could not be unlocked.

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The woman's brother lost her phone and those of several others were stolen in Clement Town on September 12. Image Credit: Kaushiki Dhyani/Instagram

In one of the most unusual cases of theft in Dehradun, a man accused of stealing an iPhone from a house later contacted the victim’s family and asked for the device’s passcode. The victim’s sister gave the police screenshots of the messages and questioned the delay in tracing the suspect.

In an Instagram reel, Sunshine Enclave resident Kaushiki Dhyani spoke up about the thefts. Her brother’s phone and those of several others were stolen in Clement Town on September 12, she said. She claimed valuables worth lakhs, including laptops and MacBooks, were also taken from residents, and alleged that complaints were brushed aside or even turned away.

What happened after her phone went missing, however, left Kaushiki even more concerned.

A contact number was showing on the stolen phone, and the person holding it used it to reach Kaushiki, she said. SMS and WhatsApp messages followed, all asking for the iPhone’s password. After repeated attempts, she went to the police station at night. “When a message asking for the password came, I went to the police station at around 10 pm, only to be told to return the next morning,” she alleged.

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Kaushiki has questioned why the matter has not progressed despite what she claims is evidence that could help identify the person involved. According to her, police have access to CCTV footage, the suspect’s photograph and messages sent directly to a member of the affected family.

She said she submitted screenshots and other details to the police and believes the messages themselves could provide an important lead in tracing the stolen phone.

Kaushiki alleged in her Instagram video that the same person appears in CCTV footage from other thefts reported around DIT University and Graphic Era University. “I have also mentioned the other mobile theft instances in the area and urged police to examine the footage together to establish whether the incidents were connected, but to no avail,” she said.

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Further attacking the people, she said, “The thieves no longer fear the Police, knowing that the Uttarakhand Police cannot harm them or catch them.”

The post is currently unavailable in India after being removed by the Doon Police. Dhyani took to her Instagram stories to condemn this act by the Uttarakhand Police.

Internet reactions

One of the users wrote, “Police Sarkari hai; office opens between 9-5 only. If it were under corporate, it would have provided 24-hour service.”

“Once locked… iPhone cannot be opened at all… either give it back or throw it away,” another user commented.