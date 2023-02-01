Home

Viral: Disappointed Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes After FM Sitharaman Budget Speech – Check Tweets Here

You cannot afford to miss any witty and humorous memes that will undoubtedly put a smile on your face in this somber hour.

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023 today, February 01, 2023. However, many unhappy netizens took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment. You cannot afford to miss any witty and humorous memes that will undoubtedly put a smile on your face in this somber hour. #Budget 2023 and #Income tax were top trends on the Microblogging site Twitter along with #Nirmala Sitharaman amid the high expectations of the Middle class.

The word “meme” is now extensively used in marketing. Owing to its increasing popularity, “meme culture” has now become a catchall for easily copied but humorous and entertaining online content.

CHECK BUDGET-RELATED MEMES HERE

Me working hard to earn some money. Meanwhile taxes:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/PUZxfWxQ0h — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023

Middle class people waiting for tax benefits to be declared by Nirmala didi in #Budget2023 be like pic.twitter.com/CIf6c8lIUv — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) February 1, 2023

Budget per meme nahi banaya to samaj kya kahega🙂 pic.twitter.com/gBKR9AuB8h — मृतात्मा 💀 (@mrit_aatma) February 1, 2023

Budget starts approaching. People on twitter: pic.twitter.com/dyjYKC55nN — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 31, 2023

Me looking for income tax announcement in budget #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/yORxjqnvWG — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023

Netizens watching budget 2023 to make memes on Internet

Countries future: pic.twitter.com/C5dJVoXDNF — Kasim (@kasim_pitolwala) February 1, 2023

Utho Anarkali budget aane waala hai – It’s time to be economists 🤓#UnionBudget2023 #memes pic.twitter.com/jA0UP5mBCe — Champ (@I_Champ_) January 31, 2023

This year’s Budget will be the last full budget of PM Modi’s government before the next parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for April-May 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a “paperless” budget for the third consecutive year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to encourage eco-friendly options, the government has chosen to present the budget digitally since 2021. The budget documents will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” on both the Android and iOS platforms after the completion of the budget speech by Sitharaman.