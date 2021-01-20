China’s most famous billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, who had mysteriously ‘disappeared’ for months has resurfaced after months out of public view. The news of his reappearance came after a video of his went viral on on Chinese social media, ending speculation about his whereabouts. Also Read - Will Meet Again After Pandemic is Over: Here is What Jack Ma Said in Reappearance Video | WATCH

In the 50-second video, Ma can be seen addressing rural teachers as part of one his charity foundation’s initiatives. However, he made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Group by regulators. Also Read - From a Private Jet to Vineyard in France, A Peek Inside Jack Ma's Rs 37,26,00,72,50,000 Wealth | In Pics

“Recently, my colleagues and I have been studying and thinking. We made a firmer resolution to devote ourselves to education philanthropy,” he said in the video. “Working hard for rural revitalization and common prosperity is the responsibility for our generation of businessmen,” he added. His sudden re-appearance has made quite a buzz on the internet, prompting a barrage of hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter. Here are the best ones:

Jack Ma made his first public appearance after three months , People be like : pic.twitter.com/tXyaEx9GSK — Oye_Chirag (@ChiragOye) January 20, 2021

#JackMa makes his 1st appearence after 3 months

Meanwhile Chinese govt. pic.twitter.com/m27vLRwuWN — Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) January 20, 2021

Mera paas Ma hai Has a whole new connotation#JackMa — KN Vaidyanathan (@KNVaidy) January 5, 2021

LOST & FOUND. Once Jack ma was Lost, now he is Found #jackmamissing — Santanu B. (@shan_calcutta) January 20, 2021

January 20 – Biden will be sworn in.

– Jack Ma reappears. It seems the Year starts today. — Kwame Senou (@qwames) January 20, 2021

#JackMa

Jack Ma appeared after three months since October….. Meanwhile people :- pic.twitter.com/iOe7aaUOVM — Rohit D. Kotrunge💮 (@Nyctophile_14) January 20, 2021

A poster boy and stern critic of the Chinese government, Ma had come under the glare of the authorities in connection to an anti-monopoly investigation. Notably, the reports of his going out of public view had emerged soon after the billionaire made some comments that sounded critical of China’s financial regulator, triggering speculation of him going “missing.”

Rumours gained more strength after the tech tycoon did not even appear in the final episode of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes.

About Jack Ma?

Jack Ma is a Chinese business tycoon and the founder of China’s biggest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. The former English teacher founded Alibaba Group in 1999, when China had few internet users. Online payments service Alipay launched five years later, before regulators said such businesses would be allowed.

Both long shots grew to dominate their industries. Ma holds a 7.8% stake in Alibaba and a 50% stake in Alipay. Ma’s current net worth is estimated at $50.9 billion (Rs 37,26,00,72,50,000), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.