New Delhi: An artist from the national capital is earning praises online for his unique initiative of diverting plastic waste into creative artwork. The artist Manveer Singh started this innovative eco-friendly work in April 2018 and uses plastic waste as a raw material for his art pieces. As per a report by news agency ANI, so far Singh has collected and utilised 250 kg of plastic waste from landfills in the region. He has also gained popularity overseas by selling three of his artworks –two in Abu Dhabi and one in Germany.

Singh who is an art teacher by profession is also popular among people as “Plasticvalla”. Singh said, “I have completed 11 artworks made out of plastic and I am working on my 12th piece.”Singh expressed his desire to contribute to environment conservation and started this new venture, shifting from normal paintings. Also Read - MP Brothers Grow World's Heaviest Mango Variety Amrapuri and Florida's 'Sensation' Mangoes Worth Rs. 1000/Kg

“In the beginning, I used to do landscape paintings and live paintings. But it wasn’t enough for me. I used to think that I too have to do something for nature. I didn’t want to just take nature as an inspiration. Earlier, through my paintings, nature didn’t get anything and it was merely a subject,” he said. Also Read - Video of a Monkey Washing Utensils at a Tea Stall Goes Viral, Netizens React | WATCH

He added, “Whenever I used to go out, I noticed some changes– the landscape was loaded with plastic, and the river was even more polluted with each passing day. All I saw around me is plastic. So, I decided to use plastic as colour and make people aware of our increasing dependence on plastic and its harmful effects on the environment.”

Doing his part in lifting the burden of the non-biodegradable commodity from nature, he said, “At present, we are seeing that there are many kinds of pollutants in the environment and plastic is at the top of it. Every citizen is responsible for it because we are the only people who are using plastic. I noticed that multilayer plastic cannot be segregated and people are unable to recycle it. So, I started using it as colour in my artwork.”

Describing how he initially started out and collected plastic, Singh said, “In the beginning, I thought that I will use the plastic which I am consuming. So, I washed it and started making it but it wasn’t enough. So, I thought of asking people living in my building and nearby areas. Soon, it also got used up. Then, I spoke to rag pickers and ask for the same, but they refused to give it as they won’t be able to earn from it because this plastic is lightweight and that isn’t the reason they don’t collect it and it is not segregated.”

Furthermore, he said, “It was good that they refused to give me plastic as the main issue would’ve been unresolved. No change will come in people who are using this and throwing it. After rag pickers refused to give plastic to me, I started collecting it door to door. Because of this, I used to get clean polythene and people were getting aware.”

Singh further informed that he even started a drive at schools to collect plastic. He has displayed his work at many places like Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in January 2020, Manarat Al Saadiyat Cultural Center, Abu Dhabi in February 2020, the museum of Goa and other places.

(With ANI inputs)