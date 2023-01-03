Delhi-Based Artist’s Series of AI-Generated Images Of Indian Men, Women From Different States Go Viral | See Pics

These images have been making waves on social media as these illustrations have the internet divided.

Image shows what a 'stereotypical' man and woman would look like from the Indian capital city, Delhi. (Photos: Twitter/@mvdhav)

AI-Generated Images Of Stereotype Indian Men and Women: A Delhi-based artist, Madhav Kohli, has come up with a unique experiment wherein he has generated images of stereotypical men and women from all the states of India with the help of artificial intelligence. Kohli shared images of these men and women from different states on Twitter. These images have been making waves on social media as these illustrations have the internet divided. He captioned the thread, “Indian men created using Stereotypes and ai.”

Here are some of the images of Indian Women generated by AI going viral on social media:

Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai. First, Delhi pic.twitter.com/MAHTWg992g — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022

AI-Generated Images Of Indian Men From Different States:

The artist has also shared the definition of a “stereotype” after facing some criticism about certain images.