Delhi-Based Artist’s Series of AI-Generated Images Of Indian Men, Women From Different States Go Viral | See Pics
These images have been making waves on social media as these illustrations have the internet divided.
AI-Generated Images Of Stereotype Indian Men and Women: A Delhi-based artist, Madhav Kohli, has come up with a unique experiment wherein he has generated images of stereotypical men and women from all the states of India with the help of artificial intelligence. Kohli shared images of these men and women from different states on Twitter. These images have been making waves on social media as these illustrations have the internet divided. He captioned the thread, “Indian men created using Stereotypes and ai.”
Here are some of the images of Indian Women generated by AI going viral on social media:
Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai.
First, Delhi pic.twitter.com/MAHTWg992g
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
2/ Punjab pic.twitter.com/8CxmXv4EfA
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
3/ Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/OwHw3VcO2q
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
4/ Assam pic.twitter.com/ENTDmL3ut7
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
5/ Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/CnkqnuYpi9
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
6/ Kashmir pic.twitter.com/sMdJ4ZWeIU
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
17/ Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/D0tGTvwRJT
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
15/ Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UTYdErFpXG
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
13/ Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/GGXCwgxxzS
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
AI-Generated Images Of Indian Men From Different States:
Indian men created using Stereotypes and ai
2/ Punjab pic.twitter.com/zIWNopwy87
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
3/ Bihar pic.twitter.com/ph4J0ybowg
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
4/ Gujarat pic.twitter.com/kryng77319
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
5/ Goa pic.twitter.com/ur4AHfl7T7
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
6/ Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/EG7rxwgIRv
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
7/ West Bengal pic.twitter.com/wP25SHhZLW
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
First, Delhi pic.twitter.com/BVoa4GRSBt
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
8/ Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/dkqRrDzi0m
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
9/ Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/QqcG3XS1lN
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022
10/ Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/7Ku9aebOD4
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 28, 2022
The artist has also shared the definition of a “stereotype” after facing some criticism about certain images.
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 28, 2022
