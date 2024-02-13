Delhi Chalo: Watch Farmers Forcibly Remove Cement Barricade With Tractors At Shambhu Border

Home

Delhi Chalo: Several farmers tried to enter Delhi by breaking barricades at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on Tuesday. Police have used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Meanwhile several protesters were also detained by the cops.

New Delhi: A chaotic scene continued at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as farmers started forcibly removing the barricades with their tractors, attempting to enter Delhi on Tuesday as part of their Delhi Chalo protest. Police fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse the protestors. Several farmers were detained and their vehicles were seized who forcefully tried to enter the border as the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march began amid heavy security.

#WATCH | Protesting farmers forcibly remove the cement barricade with their tractors as they try to cross over the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/gIyGNy8wsi — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Notably, a little more than two years after farmers called off their protest at the doorstep of the capital city. Kisans are once again on the road to the national capital.

Delhi Chalo: Here Are Famers’ Demands And Centre’s Move On Them

Other key points of the demands revolved around the repeal of the Electricity Act 2020, withdrawal of cases against farmers’ movement protestors, compensation for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri among others. After negotiations continued post-midnight and an agreement was reached on these issues, the farmers maintain their steadfast resolve, emphasizing that the promises made by the government two years ago have not been fulfilled.

The meeting revealed the Centre’s willingness to withdraw cases against farmers that were lodged during the massive agitation in 2020–21. However, the protesters stick to the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), underscoring its importance as a cornerstone of their demands.

The leaders of the protesters like Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (Non-Political) Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s Sarwan Singh Pandher, expressed scepticism in regard to the Centre’s commitment to fulfilling the major demands.

The Central Government proposes the formation of a committee to deliberate on legal guarantees for the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations for implementation, MSP, and debt waivers. However, the protesting side remains unconvinced with the proposal.

The farmer leaders’ demand encompasses a spectrum of issues, that involve withdrawal from the World Trade Organisation, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, and compensation for farmers’ families who died during the previous protests.

As the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march gathers momentum, security measures at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders have been heightened. The Delhi police have enforced stringent measures, which include installing nails along with barricades and utilizing cranes and earthmovers to block the roads. These efforts are aimed at preventing the entry of protesting vehicles into the city.

Farmers’ Demand

1. A law should be enacted for the minimum support price.

2. Implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

3. Farmers are also demanding the waiver of agricultural loans.

4. Compensation should be provided to the families of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

5. Farmers should be exempted from pollution laws.

6. Increase allowances to reduce import duties on agricultural commodities, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and meat.

7. Implement a pension scheme for farmers over 58 years, providing them with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000.

8. Improve the quality of seeds for all crops, including cotton, by amending the Pesticides, Seeds, and Fertilizers Act.

9. Implement the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 in the same manner. Cancel the directions given by the Central Government to the State Governments regarding this.

10. The government should pay the self-insurance premium for improvements to the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, make all crops part of the scheme, and assess losses by considering one acre of land as one unit.

