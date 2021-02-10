Prompt action of a Delhi Police constable saved the lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday. The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building at Greater Kailash on Sunday, while the main gate of the road leading to the location was locked, they said. Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Man Who 'Instigated' R-Day Tractor Rally Violence

Constable Vikram brought a hammer from the nearby shop and broke the lock so that the fire tenders could reach the spot straight away to douse the blaze. He also cut the supply of the piped natural gas in the house, an officer said. When Vikram was informed by the crowd gathered near the spot about the senior citizen couple, aged around 90, being stranded on the terrace of the house that was on fire, he quickly reached the roof and managed to evacuate both of them, he said. Also Read - Over 20 Huts Gutted in Fire in Delhi's Okhla Phase II Area, Cause of Blaze Unknown

The constable lifted the woman on his shoulders and he also helped in evacuating other residents of second and third floors of the building, he added. Also Read - Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Electricity Board Office in Thane

The rescued people were identified as 91-year-old Shamsher Bahadur Bhatnagar, his wife, 85-year-old Lalit Behl. The other two were Anurag Bhartiya (51) and his wife Sonika (46).