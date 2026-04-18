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Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours? Travel Vlogger gives reality check; watch viral video

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours? Travel Vlogger gives reality check; watch viral video

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been in the news headlines since its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in the capital city

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been in the news headlines since its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in the capital city of Uttarakhand. Developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore, the 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Most importantly, it will cut the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two-and-a-half hours. However, can an individual really reach Dehradun in just two and a half hours from Delhi? Is this viral claim true or just a mere phrase used by the government?

Taking to Instagram, a travel vlogger posted his video with a title, “Is the government telling the truth!? In the short clip, the travel vlogger could be heard saying in hindi, “Let’s verify,” In the short video, the travel vlogger could be heard stating the government has claimed that the journey from Delhi to Dehradun takes just 2 hours and 30 minutes. The travel vlogger later stated that they are currently in Delhi. Pointing at the mobile clock, the travel blogger stated that the exact time right now is 11:00 AM.

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