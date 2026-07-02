Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Viral video claims massive potholes just two months after inauguration; Congress slams BJP over ‘rampant corruption’

A user claimed that the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway had developed potholes within just 79 days of its inauguration.

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Viral video claims massive potholes just two months after inauguration; Congress slams BJP over 'rampant corruption' (Photo Credit: x.com/Deadlykalesh)

New Delhi: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, inaugurated by PM Modi on April 14, is once again in the news headlines. The recently inaugurated expressway has come under criticism after videos purportedly showing potholes on sections of the expressway began circulating widely on social media. The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and aims to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours.

What does the viral video claim about the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway?

An X user, who goes by the name “Deadly Kalesh,” claimed that the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway had developed potholes within just 79 days of its inauguration. Taking to X, he wrote, “₹12,000 crore. 79 days. That’s all it took. Just 79 days after its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on April 14, the world-class Delhi–Dehradun Expressway has reportedly developed potholes with the onset of the monsoon, damaging vehicles and raising serious questions about construction quality and accountability.

In the viral clip, a man claims that four to five cars lost control after hitting potholes on the expressway. He alleges that at least two vehicles sustained bent alloy wheels after driving over the damaged stretch.

WATCH: Viral video claims massive potholes just two months after inauguration; Congress slams BJP over ‘rampant corruption’

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₹12,000 crore. 79 days. That’s all it took. Just 79 days after its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on April 14, the world-class Delhi–Dehradun Expressway has reportedly developed potholes with the onset of the monsoon, damaging vehicles and raising serious questions about… pic.twitter.com/Q9b8j9cwj7 — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) July 2, 2026

What has Congress said about the viral Delhi-Dehradun Expressway video?

Meanwhile, the Opposition party, including Congress, slammed the Centre over the viral controversy. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress alleged that corruption in infrastructure projects under the Modi government was leading to the deterioration of public assets, citing the condition of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The party wrote, “Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14, 2026. But just two months later, massive potholes appeared on this expressway, which was built at a cost of 12,000 crore rupees. This shows that rampant corruption and embezzlement of funds took place in the construction of this expressway.”

नरेंद्र मोदी ने 14 अप्रैल 2026 को दिल्ली-देहरादून एक्सप्रेस वे का उद्घाटन किया था। लेकिन 12,000 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बने इस एक्सप्रेस वे में 2 महीने बाद ही बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हो गए। ये दिखाता है कि इस एक्सप्रेस वे को बनाने में जमकर भ्रष्टाचार और पैसों का बंदरबांट किया गया है।… pic.twitter.com/yvrjGWOmMk — Congress (@INCIndia) July 2, 2026

“This is not the first such case; across the country, whether it’s bridges or roads, highways or water tanks, railway stations or airport roofs— infrastructure is collapsing everywhere. All in all, the matter is clear: the Modi government is fatal for the country and the people,” the party further wrote. Targeting the Centre, the Congress alleged, “All in all, the matter is clear: the Modi government is fatal for the country and the people.”

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Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) wrote, “₹1200 crore was spent to build the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, but within a short time, the Modi government’s development came to light for everyone.”