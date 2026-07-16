‘Sonam Matters’: Delhi flyover graffiti brings Wangchuk’s protest back into focus | Watch video

Wangchuk’s hunger strike completed 19 days, with doctors and supporters expressing concerns about his health. Despite the warnings, he chose to continue his protest and refused to break his fast.

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The video, which included a moment involving Delhi Police, triggered mixed reactions online. Image Credit: bewesh.in/Instagram

Inspired by Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike, artist Bewesh Adhikari painted a huge “Sonam Matters” graffiti on a Delhi flyover wall and shared the process on Instagram. The video, which included a moment involving Delhi Police, triggered mixed reactions online. Supporters called it a powerful way to spread awareness, while critics argued that painting public property was unacceptable.

“SONAM WANGCHUK MATTERS. But does India care?” Bewesh Adhikari wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEWESH (@bewesh.in)

In his post, he added, “For weeks, Sonam Wangchuk has continued his hunger strike. You may agree or disagree with him, but his concerns deserve attention. Before forming an opinion, listen to his journey and understand his story.” He also shared a video featuring the massive graffiti artwork on a Delhi flyover.

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The footage shows the artist creating the striking “Sonam Matters” graffiti in red letters on a flyover wall, while curious onlookers gather nearby. The scene later captures a Delhi Police vehicle reaching the location and officers engaging in a conversation with the artist.

Social media reactions

Soon after the video surfaced online, it triggered a debate among social media users. Some appreciated the artwork, with one user writing, “Love you bro, it’s so crazy,” while others questioned it, arguing that painting on public property was not the right approach.

A third posted, “Educated people know the value of Sonam sir.” A fourth posted, “Nothing justifies damaging public property.

While answering some of the queries, Adhikari wrote, “A clarification: The wall in the video already had multiple graffiti, and I used an empty space among them. I did it to draw attention to Sonam Wangchuk and a cause I believe deserves to be heard. You may disagree with my choice, and that’s okay. I’ll be repainting the wall on the 20th.”

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Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike. Despite concerns from doctors and fellow protestors, he refused to end it, saying it sends a message to the government that the protests are not serious.

Sharing an update online, Wangchuk said his body has weakened due to the prolonged hunger strike, with some loss of muscle mass, but his heart and core functions are still doing well. He appealed to supporters to join the peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, saying, “Rather than asking me to break my fast, please join me.” Doctors have reported that he has shed over 9 kg in 19 days.