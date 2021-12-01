New Delhi: A Delhi girl who recently bought a new scooty has been left embarrassed after she received an unusual registration number for her two-wheeler. The Delhi Regional Transport Office (RTO) assigned ‘DL 3 SEX ****’ registration number to the scooty, leaving the girl red faced. Notably, it has been three weeks since she got the registration plate but she hasn’t taken the two-wheeler out even once, because the number has the word S-E-X in it.Also Read - Woman Ditches Blouse & Instead Uses Henna to Draw It Over Her Body, Trend Goes Viral | Watch

According to DailyO, the girl, a fashion designing student, used to travel from Jankapuri to Noida via Metro. In order to avoid travelling the long distance in crowded Metros, she had asked her father to buy her a scooty. After requesting her father for over a year, he finally gifted her one on Diwali. As soon as the scooty got the identification number, the family noticed the letters ‘SEX’ on the number plate.

“The aunties of my neighbourhood are calling me besharam (shameless). Everyone around me is bullying me,” she told DailyO. After the ridicule and mockery, her father requested the two-wheeler seller to change the number, but the seller refused his request saying that a lot of people had received similar numbers.

“A large number of cars and scooters have received such a number, and your daughter is not the queen of the world that she will get a new one,” the dealer told the girl’s father.

Seems like there is no end to her woes as there is no provision to change the allotted number. “Once the vehicle number is allotted, there is no provision to change it as of now, as the whole process runs on one set pattern,” Commissioner of Delhi Transport KK Dahiya told Aaj Ta

Two-wheelers are denoted by the letter ‘S’ in Delhi and currently, the two letters in circulation are ‘E’ and ‘X’ for registration of two-wheelers. So, the number plate of a new scooty will inevitably have ‘SEX’ on it.