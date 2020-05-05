New Delhi: For alcohol lovers in the national capital, Monday was like a ray of hope after liquour stores were finally opened but great sadness descended soon over. Beacuse from today, liquor in Delhi will cost more as the government has decided to impose a 70 percent ‘Special Corona Fee’ on its sale in the national capital. Also Read - Rajasthan News Today May 5, 2020: Liquor to Be Sold Via Coupons in Jaipur to Maintain Social Distancing

“A 70% ‘Special Corona Fee’ has been imposed on the MRP (maximum retail price) of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday,” said the source. Also Read - Special Corona Fee: Amid Lockdown, Delhi Govt to Impose Extra 70% Tax on Liquor From Today

For instance, a liquor bottle with a maximum retail price of Rs 1,000 earlier will now cost Rs 1,700 in the city.

The decision has been greatly criticized on social media with people pouring their sorrow in memes and jokes:

After Imposing Special Corona Fees 70% On Liquor Delhi Ka Malik : pic.twitter.com/0tPq3rGM6i#wineshops — lalit SOLANKI (@lalitmali03) May 4, 2020

*After Increasing 70% taxes on Liquor* pic.twitter.com/6XJU8Johvl — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) May 4, 2020

Gov officials – Should we open the liquor shops it provides us the major tax revenues Modiji- #Memes pic.twitter.com/KPkMr9ZKL1 — Siddi Boy 🖤 (@siddiboy21) May 4, 2020

#LiquorShopsOpen

Delhi Govt. is charging 70% extra tax on liquor as "SPECIAL CORONA FEE" from today.

CM be like: pic.twitter.com/WoCRS1k4Zo — Riya (@jhampakjhum) May 5, 2020

*Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor*

Meanwhile corona and liquor shops owner pic.twitter.com/P7mVhUPPzc — Dhruval (@PropositionJoe0) May 5, 2020

Delhi Government has imposed 'Special Corona Fees' 70% taxes on Maximum Retail Price of the liquor. Bewde: pic.twitter.com/u6i64dCaRt — x (@urban_mafiaa) May 4, 2020

Delhi imposes 70% tax on sale of #liquor called 'special corona fees'. Delhi wale to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1Hi3UuhHaT — Saraswat™ 🇮🇳 (@theSocial_Guy) May 4, 2020

#alcohol #wineshops

After opening liquor shops- Delhi Government has imposed 'Special Corona Fees'- 70% tax on MRP. Govt- pic.twitter.com/9R5XqNuu75 — Boht Sharif (@badar__khan) May 4, 2020

The move is aimed at boosting the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

The decision comes on the first day of easing of certain restrictions under the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown. The government has allowed 150 state-run liquor shops outside the coronavirus containment zones in the national capital.

Delhi CM Kejriwal added that if there is no compliance of social distancing norms outside a shop, the government will seal it. His warning came amid reports of people flouting social-distancing norms at liquor shops in many areas of the city on Monday.