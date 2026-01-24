Delhi HC judge praises woman advocate for attending hearing from J&K’s Sonmarg at -23°C | Watch viral video

Home

Viral

Delhi HC judge praises woman advocate for attending hearing from J&Ks Sonmarg at -23°C | Watch viral video

Image: Instagram @shreyasmriti.advocate (videograb)

Viral news: When people are slowly becoming less responsible toward their jobs, a video has been widely circulating on social media for all the right reasons. It shows that a woman advocate receives praise for attending a court hearing despite the cold environment at -23°C. Now, you must be wondering what’s so special about the video and what’s there to get viral about? Let us help you out here! The viral clip shows the woman advocate receiving all the required appreciation for her commitment to the job. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the story?

The viral video shows a woman advocate who attends the hearing from a cold atmosphere of -23°C, as claimed in her video. The clip shows that the woman advocate attends the court hearing virtually from a balcony in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonmarg. The focus of the hearing remained on her arguments and the praise she received from the judge.

The judge asked her, “Who is the singer who sang Breathless?” He later said, “She can qualify for that. One breath, she is doing very fast.” Seemingly happy with her dedication, he said, “You are very good, Ms Counsel.”

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adv. Shreya Smriti ⚖️ (@shreyasmriti.advocate)

The video was shared with the caption, “Appearing virtually before the Delhi High Court from –23°C. Grateful for the kind appreciation by the Hon’ble Judge. For an advocate, professional responsibility remains the priority, wherever duty calls.”

How’s social media reacting?

The video has grabbed a lot of attention. One user commented, “Advocates are known for doing the impossible”, another user wrote, “More power to you, lady! I get thrilled when women around me excel at everything, everyday.”

The third user said, “Very Active and professional Advocate”, and the fouth one, “She has it all. Blessed with the burden of briefs and the financial capacity to afford a vacation.”

Another one mentioned, “Getting appreciation from Justice Saurabh Banerjee is a big big thing. He rarely does it. You must be really good with your legal craft to get such appreciation.”

