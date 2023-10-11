Home

Viral

Delhi SHOCKER: Cab Driver Attacked, Dragged Under Car For Resisting Carjacking Bid, Dies | WATCH

Delhi SHOCKER: Cab Driver Attacked, Dragged Under Car For Resisting Carjacking Bid, Dies | WATCH

The victim, Brijendra, was attacked and dragged under the wheels of his own vehicle by unidentified robbers near Mahipalpur in Vasant Kunj area on the Delhi-Gurugram highway on Tuesday night.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A 43-year-old cab driver died after being attacked and dragged under the wheels of his own vehicle for several metres while resisting a carjacking attempt on a busy road in Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The incident was captured on camera and showed the victim being dragged under the car for nearly 200 metres on Tuesday night. The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

You may like to read

Watch the video here: (WARNING: Graphic visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

A cab driver died while resisting carjacking in #Delhi's Vasant Kunj pic.twitter.com/XsZUY7Dr0j — Umer (@0mer_ah) October 11, 2023

According to the Delhi Police, they received a call about a man’s body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm on Tuesday night. Upon reaching the spot, police recovered the body and identified the deceased as Bijender, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

Officials said that Bijender had sustained a critical head injury. They said that a group of robbers tried to steal Bijendra’s car on Tuesday night, when he resisted the carjacking bid, the thieves assaulted him, hit him with his own vehicle and dragged him under the wheels for nearly 200 metres, before fleeing the scene.

“It is suspected that the victim was attacked during a robbery bid but the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events”, officials said, adding that a case of murder has been registered in this connection.

The viral video shows Bijendra being dragged by the speeding taxi on Delhi-Gurugram highway near Mahipalpur.

A senior official said the Delhi Police has formed six teams to nab the accused who are on the run.

The incident is a re-run of the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while she was trapped under a car in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on new year’s day.

The victim, Anjali Singh, died, after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her naked body was later found some distance away from the site of the accident. The incident had stirred a nationwide uproar and led to the arrest of all five accused.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES