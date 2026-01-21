Home

SHOCKING Viral video shows Delhi man’s SUV zigzagging through traffic, 21 year old arrested by Police

A 21-year-old Delhi man was arrested after a viral video showed him dangerously zigzagging through traffic in an SUV, prompting swift police action and public safety concerns.

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 21 year old driver after a video of him swerving dangerously while driving his SUV through heavy traffic went viral on social media on Tuesday. The FIR was registered after a viral video showed the driver dangerously weaving through traffic on the road.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

The video was initially shared on January 18 and showed the black SUV swerving left and right between other vehicles near National Highway-48 (GT Karnal Bypass Road) while heading towards Narela in the afternoon. The video was later flagged by Twitter users to Delhi Police, demanding appropriate action against the driver.

Taking cognizance of a viral video circulating on social media, the team of PS Samaypur Badli, @dcp_outernorth took swift action . The offending vehicle, which was being driven recklessly & dangerously, has been seized and the driver has been arrested for rash & negligent… pic.twitter.com/FIr8HbR9Za — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2026

The video showed the SUV, with tinted glasses, suddenly swerving in and out of traffic in heavy traffic near motorbikes and honking at other vehicles while commuters inside other vehicles recording it.

Delhi Police Launch Investigation

According to Delhi Police, Samaypur Badli Police Station officials received information about the viral video and rushed to catch the SUV in action. “Received information about rash driving of a car. Police team launched probe & chased the vehicle,” a senior police officer said in a tweet. The police later arrested Daud Ansari, who hails from Okhla and is pursuing his studies at IGNOU.

Delhi Police Shared Updates On Social Media

“A Mahindra Scorpio N car, recovered from the spot was corroborated through forensic analysis & driver record cross check & found to be driven by the accused. His driving licence was also seized,” Delhi Police tweeted. Delhi Police registered an FIR against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharaya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The vehicle was booked under relevant sections of the MV Act and is seized under Section 83(1) of BNS. Delhi Police further tweeted that they will continue to investigate if any other offences were committed by the accused at the time of the incident.

Delhi Police Warns Drivers Against Rash Driving

Following Ansari’s arrest, Delhi Police warned drivers against rash driving on public roads through a tweet. “Your fun drive on public roads can cause mishaps leading to loss of precious lives. Drive responsibly & respect traffic rules at all times,” Delhi Police tweeted.

