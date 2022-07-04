New Delhi: Three members of an family were injured after their neighbour went on a rampage, hitting people with an iron rod after their pet dog barked at him. The incident took place in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Sunday morning, the police said on Monday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma, a PCR call regarding the quarrel was received on Sunday morning at the Paschim Vihar East police station.Also Read - Delhi Allows 10-Days Grace Period To Follow Single-Use-Plastic Ban

"During enquiry it was found that one person namely Dharamvir Dahiya was strolling in the street in the morning. Then one pet dog owned by a resident of A block Paschim Vihar started barking. At that, Dahiya picked the dog up with its tail and threw the dog away," the DCP said.

The DCP informed that after some time Dahiya came back at the spot with an iron pipe and brutally hit the dog on its head. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed near victim’s house.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, an elderly man, later identified as 53-year-old Hemant, tried to save the dog, however, Dahiya also struck him down with the iron rod.

In the video, the dog can be seen lying unconscious for sometime after he received a severe blow on his head. In a minute, the canine woke up, however, could be seen running helter and skelter, writhing in pain with concussion.

However, the accused didn’t stop there. He later barged into the house of pet owner Rakshit to take back the pipe used in the assault and in the process hit a 45-year-old woman named Renu alias Yashoda, DCP Sharma told news agency IANS.

Case Registered

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 451 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The official said that all the injured were medically examined and the probe of the incident is underway. Since the video of the incident went viral on social media, animal lovers are demanding punitive action against the offender.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 is one of the most comprehensive laws on the subject of animal welfare in India. According to Animal Protection Index 2020, India is one of the best performing countries in the whole world. The index ranks countries from A (being the highest score) to G (being the weakest score) according to their policy and legislation. India attained a C ranking in 2020 in the index.