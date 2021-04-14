New Delhi: A man from southwest Delhi’s Kakrola village has been arrested on Tuesday for defiling three idols of Lord Hanuman. The man, Mahesh (50) of Bharat Vihar JJ colony, who is a cobbler by profession was allegedly upset and “angry with God” over rising temperature and lack of rain, and hence he damaged the idols. The matter came to light after a priest spotted the damaged Hanuman idols at three adjacent spots in Kakrola and reported the incident. Also Read - Viral Video of Man Lying in a Tub Full of Snakes for Rs 7.5 Lakhs Leaves Netizens Shocked

A senior police official said, "We received a call at 7.45 am regarding defiling of statue at three spots in Kakrola area." According to the police, the accused told them during interrogation that he was upset and angry with God as there has been no rain this year and that it is getting hotter with every passing day.

Following the incident, a group of people, including residents, local leaders and those associated with the Bajrang Dal, gathered at Dwarka Mor and stopped traffic movement. Efforts to calm them down were successful, and traffic movement was regulated, the police said.

“We have registered a case under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, Mahesh, has also been arrested in connection with the incident,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). An axe used in the offence has been recovered, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)