New Delhi: In yet another incident of online confusion from an e-commerce site, a man from Delhi's Bhagwan Nagar Ashram area on Monday received a pack of Parle-G biscuits instead of the remote control car he ordered. The incident came to light after the man named Vikram Buragohain posted about it on his Facebook profile with the caption, "When you get Parle-G biscuit instead of what you ordered. Ab Chai banana padega…".

Buragohain had originally ordered a product named "Rechargeable 4Wd 2.4GHz Rock Crawler Off-Road R/C Car Monster Truck Kids Toys | Remote Control Cars for Kids", but what he received was a packet of the Parle-G biscuit. Speaking to India.com, Buragohain said, "After I received the package, I started wondering how can the package be so small and as soon as I opened it I saw that I was cheated and instead of the remote-controlled car I was sent a pack of Parle-G biscuit."

Buragohain further added that he has already issued a complaint with the online site, and the e-commerce giant has begun the refund process for the same and issued an apology for the wrong product.

Earlier last month, a man from Maharashtra’s Mumbai ordered Colgate mouthwash from an online shopping platform but was surprised when he received a Redmi Note 10 phone worth Rs 13,000 instead. Well, this man was lucky enough to get a smartphone. But in many such incidents where people received bricks instead of phones and Play Station 5 after ordering from renowned online shopping platforms had also made headlines in the past.