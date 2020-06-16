New Delhi: Burdened by financial distress, a man in Delhi decided to end his life and hired a juvenile to execute the killing, so that his family could get the insurance money, but the police unearthed the plot five days after his body was found. Also Read - Shocking! Delhi Man Cooks up Coronavirus Plot, Poisons Wife's Lover, Entire Family

Gaurav Bansal, who lived with his wife and children in Arya Nagar in IP Extension, ran a ration shop and was under acute financial stress, police said on Monday.

A police official said the exact amount of Bansal’s insurance was not immediately clear but it could be over Rs 10 lakh. He, however, said the man had paid around Rs 60,000 to execute his killing, which the four accused shared among themselves.

After his body was found hanging from a tree with his hands tied near Kheri Baba Pul near outer Delhi’s Najafgarh area on June 10, police registered a murder case and began investigation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A. Koan.

Police said they arrested a suspect, Suraj (18), who admitted to have committed the crime with while his two accomplices – Manoj Kumar Yadav (21) and Sumit (26).

All three are residents of Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar and have been arrested.

Suraj told police he was roped in by the juvenile who was in contact with Bansal. The juvenile revealed to police that Bansal hired him, the DCP said.

Bansal had told the accused if they kill him, his family would get the insurance money, the police official added.