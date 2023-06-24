Home

‘Delayed Delivery’: Product Ordered 4 Years Ago from AliExpress Finally Reaches Delhi Techie

Viral : A tech enthusiast named Nitin Agarwal from Delhi recently shared an incredible incident on social media. He revealed that a product he had ordered from AliExpress, an online shopping platform owned by Ali Baba, in 2019 was finally delivered to him after waiting for four years.

AliExpress is no longer allowed in India. However, it used to be a favourite website among Indian tech enthusiasts, mainly because it offered inexpensive electronic products. People in India could order certain devices from China through AliExpress that were not readily available locally. A man from Delhi shared an intriguing story about a product he purchased from the website about four years ago, before the Covid-19 pandemic. He believed he would never receive it, but surprisingly, the package arrived just in time, albeit four years later. A tech enthusiast named Nitin Agarwal from Delhi recently shared an incredible incident on social media. He revealed that a product he had ordered from AliExpress, an online shopping platform owned by Ali Baba, in 2019 was finally delivered to him after waiting for four years.

Agarwal took to Twitter to express his surprise and encouraged others to never lose hope. He mentioned that AliExpress is now banned in India, but he had made the purchase before the ban came into effect.

In his tweet, Agarwal wrote, “Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from AliExpress (now banned in India) back in 2019, and the parcel was delivered today.” Although Agarwal did not provide specific details about the product or the reason for the long delay, his story serves as a unique example of the unpredictable nature of online shopping experiences.

Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today. pic.twitter.com/xRa5JADonK — Tech Bharat (Nitin Agarwal) (@techbharatco) June 21, 2023

The tweet went viral on Twitter and prompted reactions from other Twitteraties as well. One of the Twitter users wrote that he also placed an order for something in 2019.

“I ordered 2 products in 2019 December. So I can hope it might get delivered someday,” the user wrote.

“How? my many stuck which i ordered around 2017-19 which i paid already for it,” the second user wrote.

Notably, the government of India banned AliExpress in June 2020 during covid lockdowns, along with 58 other Chinese apps, citing security concerns.

The ban on online shopping websites has made it difficult for citizens to buy products from the platform. However, there are still other ways to order products from AliExpress in India such as third-party service, ordering products by using a VPN.

However, it is worth noting that the Indian government has issued a warning regarding the usage of VPNs to access banned applications. Engaging in such activities carries the potential risk of facing penalties and consequences.

