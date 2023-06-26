Home

It Took This Delhi Man 15 Hours To Visit All The Metro Stations And He Has A World Record

Shashank Manu, a Delhi-based freelance researcher bags the Guinness World record for covering all 286 stations in Delhi metro in a time span of 15 hours 22 minutes and 49 seconds.

Delhi-based freelance researcher Shashank Manu has bagged the Guinness World Record after he travelled 286 Delhi Metro stations in a record-breaking time of 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds. However, it took Shashank the freelance researcher a lot of effort to claim his award. Shashank geared up for his attempt at 5 am. He started the journey from the blue line and completed the feat at 8:30 pm at the green line’s Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station. Notably, Shashank Manu has travelled to over 70 countries and holds records for the “most museums visited in 24 hours” and ‘most places of worship visited in one month’.

Shashank Manu has expressed his happiness on Twitter. Informing about the victory, the Guinness World Records holder wrote, “Hey @GWR look what just arrived, the certificate for my Guinness record of visiting all Delhi metro stations in the fastest time! Also, the news of my record was prominently covered by many media outlets in India. THANK YOU!”

Hey @GWR look what just arrived, the certificate for my Guinness record of visiting all Delhi Metro stations in fastest time! Also the news of my record was prominently covered by many media outlets in India. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/ciIgb77ngg — Shashank Manu (@sskmnu) April 4, 2023

Key Highlights To Know

Shashank Manu actually completed the journey in 2021. But he didn’t get any recognition officially due to some misunderstanding and the award was given to another person named Prafull Singh, a revenue inspector. Prafull Singh completed the journey of all the metro stations in August 2021 in a time span of 16 hours and 2 minutes. However, in the same year, Shashank completed the 286 stations journey in 15 hours 22 minutes, and 49 seconds. It is to be noted that, Shashank Manu, after an effort of years with the record keeper finally received the certification in April 2023 for clocking the “fastest time to travel across all metro stations.”

Also, Shashank Manu sought to draw the attention of the netizens to the “highly efficient and impressive nature” of the ‘best metro in the world’ with this record.

Shashank Manu’s steps towards his victorious record

To complete his record-breaking feat, the freelance researcher first used a one-day tourist card that allowed him to avail the benefit of unlimited rides for a day in the348 km network.

Secondly, the Delhi man ensured that every phase of his journey was recorded. He made sure to click photos at every metro station. Leaving no stone unturned, he also documented an uncut video of his entire journey. For the authentication of his record, he asked the passengers to sign a receipt. Moreover, he noted down the opening and closing time of the train doors at each station. As proof of his journey, two ‘independent witnesses’ also accompanied him throughout the record, which also had to follow the Covid protocols, as per the Guinness guidelines.

Shashank Manu’s marvellous idea

While speaking to The Indian Express, Shashank Manu said, “The idea to cover all the metro stations came during the COVID pandemic. Also, he attempted it when metro services resumed after the first lockdown.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.