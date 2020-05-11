New Delhi: They say, anger is the most evil emotion that can push us to do unimaginable things! In one such instance, a man in South Delhi killed his five-month pregnant wife just because he was angry about not finding her at home. Also Read - Who Says Crime Doesn't Pay? Now Earn Big by Watching Hours of Grisly Murder Documentaries

The incident happened on Saturday night when Vijay Kumar, a 33-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, did not find his wife at home in Dakshinpuri and went to his in-law’s residence nearby to look for her. Unable to find her there, he returned home only to find her talking to a person on the street and got angry.

What ensued next was a heated argument between the couple and in a moment of rage, Kumar strangulated her. After a few hours, when he realized what he had done, he went to Ambedkar Nagar police station at 12:30 am on Sunday and confessed he had killed his wife earlier that night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused had an argument with his wife, which turned into a scuffle and then a murder.

“The woman’s body was found on a bed. There was a strangulation mark on her neck,” Thakur said. The body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary and a murder case has been registered against Kumar, he added.

(With Agency inputs)