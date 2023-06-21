Top Recommended Stories

Man Posts Image Of Couple Kissing In Delhi Metro, Gets Schooled By Netizens Instead

According to the caption, the incident took place on June 17 on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, heading towards HUDA City Center. While most times, these images and videos seemed like a topic of concern, this time people are in favor of normalising PDA.

Updated: June 21, 2023 2:51 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Delhi metro has recently become the hot topic for everyone for various reasons. It ranges from fights between women passengers to people filming disruptive dance videos to couples engaging in inappropriate behaviour. Seems like the Delhi metro has seen it all.  Now, a recent video that has gone viral on social media has left people shocked. It features a couple who is seem to be getting “cozy” with each other.

A user on Twitter named Bhagat S Chingsubam posted a picture of a couple kissing inside the Delhi metro. He tagged Delhi Police and the metro rail authorities and asked them to take action ASAP.

According to the caption, the incident took place on June 17 on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, heading towards HUDA City Center. While most times, these images and videos seemed like a topic of concern and left people in dismay, this time people are in favor of normalising PDA.

The image does not show the faces of the duo but from what can be assumed, the couple might be kissing.

Here’s How The Internet Schooled The Man Who Shared The Image of The Couple

Delhi Metro Reaction

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro also responded to the image. Taking to Twitter, it wrote, “Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center and no such passengers found.”

Many twitter users found Delhi Metro’s reply unbelievably mindless. Many pointed out how the passengers would have left the metro premises and not stay for 2 days for the authorities to show up. The department was also trolled for taking so much time to take action.

People really need to stop moral policing couples displaying harmless PDA and normalise it.

People really need to stop moral policing couples displaying harmless PDA and normalise it.

