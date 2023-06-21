Home

Man Posts Image Of Couple Kissing In Delhi Metro, Gets Schooled By Netizens Instead

According to the caption, the incident took place on June 17 on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, heading towards HUDA City Center. While most times, these images and videos seemed like a topic of concern, this time people are in favor of normalising PDA.

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Delhi metro has recently become the hot topic for everyone for various reasons. It ranges from fights between women passengers to people filming disruptive dance videos to couples engaging in inappropriate behaviour. Seems like the Delhi metro has seen it all. Now, a recent video that has gone viral on social media has left people shocked. It features a couple who is seem to be getting “cozy” with each other.

A user on Twitter named Bhagat S Chingsubam posted a picture of a couple kissing inside the Delhi metro. He tagged Delhi Police and the metro rail authorities and asked them to take action ASAP.

The image does not show the faces of the duo but from what can be assumed, the couple might be kissing.

Kindly take action ASAP. pic.twitter.com/E0NPg11UUY — Bhagat S Chingsubam (@Kokchao) June 18, 2023

Here’s How The Internet Schooled The Man Who Shared The Image of The Couple

toh bhai aap kyun jal rahay ho — not rupi kaur (@postlovedpoet) June 20, 2023

Itne bhi jealous na ho bhai… Kiss karna kab se crime ho gya..😒😒 — vivek (@kumarrviveekk) June 20, 2023

People in Dehli will literally walk past a man stabbing a woman to death like its not their business but PDA is where they draw the line https://t.co/L6apKqGX1P — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) June 20, 2023

Few weeks ago a woman was horribly murdered in the streets of Delhi and none of the passersby gave a f. But today a couple that are kissing out of love consensually is causing outrage?! Wtf? https://t.co/06rPw4IO4r — Apurv (@fairydust_chad) June 20, 2023

There is nothing wrong in Consensual PDA. The only ridiculous thing is you recording and making it public. Delhi police should Jail you if Counter FIR is filled by this couple. https://t.co/EhygR8uDUV — Ashish (@AshishXC) June 20, 2023

Delhi Metro Reaction

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro also responded to the image. Taking to Twitter, it wrote, “Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center and no such passengers found.”

Many twitter users found Delhi Metro’s reply unbelievably mindless. Many pointed out how the passengers would have left the metro premises and not stay for 2 days for the authorities to show up. The department was also trolled for taking so much time to take action.

my dmrc bros are 2 days late — harsh (@HRxwxt) June 19, 2023

What was inconvenient here? — UN_EASH (@Uneash) June 20, 2023

Passenger kya vaha bethe rahenge, quick action hota hi nahi — Sachin Bharadwaj (@sbgreen17) June 19, 2023

People really need to stop moral policing couples displaying harmless PDA and normalise it.

