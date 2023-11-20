Home

Delhi Metro Cracks Down On Misconduct With Surprise Checks; Check What DMRC Is Doing

While the CISF is tasked with guarding the premises of Delhi Metro stations, there are DMRC squad members in civvies who conduct checks for any violation of norms, including men entering into coaches reserved for women.

Delhi Metro Viral Videos: A string of controversial videos taken on Delhi Metro trains and stations has sparked concern and prompted a public appeal from DMRC chief Vikas Kumar. He urged commuters to avoid engaging in “objectionable” activities and emphasized ongoing efforts to curb such incidents.

Kumar pointed to the implementation of surprise checks by designated squads. Despite the difficulty of maintaining constant security coverage, the DMRC remains dedicated to minimizing objectionable activities, as per the report covered by the news agency PTI.

Seeking fame, some metro riders in the past have often resorted to gyrating on some popular numbers inside train coaches or at platforms while someone else filmed it. In other cases, videos have emerged on social media platforms such as Instagram where young couples have been filmed getting intimate in a train.

On one occasion, a video of a young woman in a skimpy dress went viral on X, triggering an online debate on public decency and the freedom of an individual. Kumar, the managing director of the DMRC, said security personnel cannot be posted everywhere on the metro premises and urged passengers to report such incidents to authorities.

DMRC Focuses On Conselling

“We first of all try to counsel such people (who resort to such activities). And we appeal to those people to refrain from engaging in such objectionable activities for the good of society. A person cannot be present everywhere. It is also the responsibility of citizens that if they see such objectionable activities, they should catch hold of such people and bring them to the attention of authorities,” he said in the recent interview with PTI.

There are designated squads in place that do surprise checks from time to time, Kumar added.

“We try our best. We have curbed such activities (making of videos). Many such activities may not be known to people as to what we have stopped,” Kumar said.

Viral Videos In Delhi Metro

While the Delhi Metro, a lifeline for Delhi-NCR, has made it into the hearts of people in this region in its journey of over 20 years, these controversial videos have at times somewhat tarnished its otherwise spotless image, attracting unwarranted criticism.

In October, a video showing a couple getting intimate in a Delhi Metro train went viral, sparking outrage among people on social media. The undated video showed a man, purportedly in an act of romance, sipping on a soft drink and transferring the beverage from his mouth to the mouth of his female friend.

(With inputs from PTI)

