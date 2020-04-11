Ever since ‘Masakali 2.0‘ has hit the social media, a recreated version of AR Rahman’s 2009 song from the film Delhi-6, it has become the latest target of trolling and memes. Joining the bandwagon, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now taking a jibe at the Tanishk Bagchi’s recreated version starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Also Read - Jaipur Police Trolls Masakali 2.0, Says Those Roaming Outside Will Be Made To Listen To the Song On Loop

Taking to Twitter, they wrote, “Nothing beats the original track, Plus we have a bias as we feature in it.” (sic) Delhi metro referred to the fact that portions of the original song, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, were filmed on the Delhi Metro. Also Read - Masakali 2.0: Netizens Express Their Disappointment Over Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria Song With Hilarious Memes

The post did not go unnoticed and Sonam Kapoor was quick to respond with a red heart emoji.



The DMRC also promised to take Sonam on Delhi -6 tour once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

Thank you @sonamakapoor. Once everything is back to normal, we would love to take you on a trip to Delhi 6 again. 😀 https://t.co/nw3egdeENt — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

The original ‘Masakali’, sung by Mohit Chauhan, was composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. The song featured in the 2009 film, Delhi-6.

Both Rahman and Joshi have expressed discontent over the recreated number, and they have seen a lot of support on social media by fans as well as B-Towners.

Without mentioning the name of ‘Masakali 2.0’, Rahman had tweeted: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyric supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”

The recreated version is sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, and credits its music to Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been picturised on Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.