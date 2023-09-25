Home

Delhi Metro Video: Watch Couple Kissing Inside Coach, Internet Expresses Outrage

In the undated clip, a couple can be seen hugging and kissing near the automated doors of a moving metro train.

Delhi Metro has been defamed again! yes, another absurd video clip of couple getting intimate has surfaced online, angering a section of internet users. In the latest clip the couple can be seen hugging and kissing near the automated doors of a moving metro train.

The video claimed that the incident took place in the vicinity of the Anand Vihar metro station. It should be emphasised that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has consistently urged passengers not to engage in such behaviours and to behave appropriately while inside the train. India.com cannot verify the authenticity of this video.

The video was shared on Twitter by a handle named @Postman_46 with the caption, ”Another emotional video of Anand Vihar #delhimetro (OYO). Maybe we have forgotten that love is blind, people are not.”

