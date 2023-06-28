Home

Delhi Metro Viral VIDEO: Couple Fights With Aunties For Accusing Them of Involving In ‘Indecent Act’

“Kuch sharam karo (Have some shame),” one of the women sitting in the metro was heard saying in the viral video.

New Delhi: A video capturing a heated argument between a couple and two women inside the Delhi Metro has gained traction on social media platforms. The video, which is widely being shared on Twitter, shows the couple engaging in a verbal quarrel with two women, who reportedly expressed disapproval of their behavior within the public space.

The two women allegedly rebuked the couple as they were standing too closed to each other inside the train. The couple started arguing with the women after they objected to the way they were behaving inside the metro. The couple, however, argued and said that they didn’t do anything objectionable.

“Kuch sharam karo (Have some shame),” one of the women sitting in the metro was heard saying in the viral video. To which the boy, while defending his friend says, “Kyun aani chahiye? aisa kya kar rahe hai hum?”

The couple requests the aunties to sit elsewhere if they have so much problem. However, these aunties were reluctant to moving and stood firm by their “point”.

Watch the video here:

Kalesh B/w Aunties and a Couple inside Delhi Metro( Aunty didn’t like the way they are standing inside Metro) pic.twitter.com/uOXc29m3Y5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 26, 2023

The video has not only sparked a debate on Twitter about how wrong it is to target couples but many are also criticising the aunties. “Live and let live,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “population through the roof but aunties have a problem when people show a little bit of affection towards each other??? first of all you’re sitting barefoot w your stank ass feet just hanging outside, maybe worry about your lack of social etiquette first.”. Another user said, “Moral Police- koi inko kuch kaam de do – din bhar gossip karti hai aisi auraten (someone give them some work. all they do is gossip the whole day).

live and let live.

yeh moral policing walon ki ghar pe koi sunta nahi, bahar aaka robh jhadte hain. — ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) June 26, 2023 Seeing the frustration of these aunties, I am sure their own kids must be living separately. Now they are venting their anger on strangers. — Mohit سوامی (@bookandtoffees) June 26, 2023 Moral Police- koi inko kuch kaam de do – din bhar gossip karti hai aisi auraten — Daljit (@daljit67231) June 26, 2023 population through the roof but aunties have a problem when people show a little bit of affection towards each other??? first of all you’re sitting barefoot w your stank ass feet just hanging outside, maybe worry about your lack of social etiquette first https://t.co/IofnrHgzhr — lemon (@lemonademelk) June 27, 2023 Earlier in May, a video of a young couple kissing each other while sitting on the floor of a metro coach had gone viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue an appeal to its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities”. The DMRC had also requested to commuters to report such incidents to the “nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately, so that appropriate action can be taken”.

