Delhi Metro: Man Smokes Beedi Inside Coach, DMRC Reacts After Video Goes Viral

Delhi Metro, which was once known for providing the comfortable experience to commuters daily, has now become a platform that is making headlines almost every day for uncalled-for reasons.

As per the guidelines of the Delhi Metro, smoking inside the metro train is strictly prohibited.

New Delhi: Known as the lifeline of the people in the national capital, Delhi Metro is a widely used transportation system for innumerable commuters daily. However, it has been facing growing concerns regarding discipline and safety concerns recently. Delhi Metro, which was once known for providing the most comfortable experience to passengers, has now transformed into a platform that is making headlines almost every day for uncalled-for reasons.

Despite strong warnings from the Delhi Police and DMRC, some of the casual commuters continue to disregard the rules. In a recent incident, a video of which, has gone viral on the social media, showed a man lighting a beedi inside a metro train. The exact time and location of the incident remains unknown till now.

The video showed the man getting a beedi out of his pocket and lighting it up in a metro full of passengers. However, a few passengers around him showed objection but the man replied saying that he has a ticket with him.

In response to the viral video, DMRC replied by saying, “We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behaviour. We appeal to the public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken.”

As per the guidelines of the Delhi Metro, smoking inside the metro train is strictly prohibited and it is a punishable offense. Several X users urged the DMRC to take strong action against the culprit.

A similar incident was reported in Delhi Metro when two women engaged in an argument. In the video, both the women were seen pushing each other and fighting inside the metro coach.

Officials said the urban transporter also uses social media to make people aware of a range of issues, including public etiquette, on trains, PTI reported.

A user wrote, “Instead of taking his video people should have educated him on the spot about not doing such activities in the metro. He seems to be an uneducated man so can’t blame him for this act.”

“Haha, this video made my day! You’ve got to love the unique encounters on Delhi Metro. Let’s hope DCP takes appropriate action on this one,” another user wrote.

“There are two offences: 1. Smoking in metro 2. Videography in metro,” the third user wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro also urged commuters to report such incidents to the “nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately so that appropriate action can be taken”.

