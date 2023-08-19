Home

Viral

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man’s Dance to ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ Inside Coach Sparks Internet Backlash

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man’s Dance to ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ Inside Coach Sparks Internet Backlash

Despite strict rules and regulations by the officials, it appears that some commuters continue to ignore these warnings.

The man's dance did not leave a positive impression on viewers. | Photo: Instagram DUUpdates

If you think that the trend of dancing inside the Delhi Metro to gain quick attention has ended, you’re mistaken. Initially, women began dancing inside the Metro for instant fame, even after continuous warnings from the DMRC. Now, a recently viral video showcases a man engaging in bizarre dance moves to the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, while another person records him. These actions by some individuals disrupt the commuting experience for others. Notably, occurrences of recording videos or dancing inside the Delhi Metro remain frequent, despite strict regulations set by the DMRC.

Trending Now

In the video, the man dances in a peculiar manner to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s song from the movie ‘Khal Nayak’. His performance was so unconventional that fellow commuters started laughing, while others offered dance suggestions.

In the clip, the man can be seen grooving to the ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ song while people behind the camera provide instructions and encourage him to change his dance style. One of the commuters suggests the man pole dancing, while another requests for a belly dance. His friends could be heard, cheering and laughing as the young man flouts Delhi Metro rules.

Watch The Bizarre Dance Performance Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DU Updates (@duupdates)

The clip was shared by an Instagram page called DU Updates with the caption, “Delhi Metro Scenes.” Since being shared the clip has accumulated over thousands of views and likes. The post also prompted Instagram users to share their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users cracked joke on the man’s performance while others expressed anger and criticised him for dancing in the metro.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Metro mein Roadies ke auditions kab se hone lag gaye hain. (When did the auditions for ‘Roadies’ start in the metro?),” an Instagram user said.

“Why they are not punished for playing music and filming? Are there no rules for this nonsense?” asked another user.

“What is wrong with them?” a comment read.

“why these dances not happen when I travel in the metro.” Another user joked.

“V good 😂😂😂😂 commentary,” another user joked.

“Afsos modi ji real life entertainment miss kar dete hai 🥲 bcz of security reasons 😂,” a user joked.

“why these people still exist on earth, feeling bad for other commuters,” a user said.

“I would have suggested him chamma chamma song,” commented another.

“he even not dancing good,” said an Instagram user.

“time to leave the planet now,” joked another Instagram user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES