Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man’s Rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Song Goes Viral, Internet Showers Praise

Viral Video: The melodious and soulful performance has touched the hearts of netizens, and the clip shows other passengers calmly listening to the song and silently appreciating the singer.

A man's melodious rendition of Sanson Ki Mala will leave you impressed. | photo: Instagram @Sach Kadwa Hai

You might be thinking that a new odd video has emerged, defaming the Metro. However, this time, there is no bizarre situation; instead, a man’s singing talent has left co-passengers mesmerized. The video of the incident has gone viral, but this time, for all the right reasons.

What Does The Video Shows?

The heartwarming video, recorded inside Delhi Metro, features a man named Ritik singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous song – ‘Sanson Ki Mala,’ while one of his friends accompanies him on the guitar. The melodious and soulful performance has touched the hearts of netizens, and the clip shows other passengers calmly listening to the song and silently appreciating the singer.

Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sach Kadwa Hai (@sachkadwahai)

Objectionable Activities Inside The Delhi Metro

Earlier this month, a video of a woman influencer dancing to a Hindi track on a Delhi Metro platform surfaced on the internet and gained significant attention from netizens, though not for positive reasons.

In the clip, a woman dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated skirt can be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s song “Andekhi” on a Delhi Metro platform. The woman has been identified as Seema Kanojiya, and the video was shared on her Instagram handle.

In the first week of this month, another objectionable activity inside Delhi Metro surfaced online which went viral on social media platforms. In the video, two girls can be seen doing pole dance inside Delhi Metro. The girls are seen performing on the song ‘Main To Beghar Hoon’ from 1979’s Hindi movie Suhaag. Watch the viral clip.

The Video Video Has Accumulated Thousands Of Views

Returning to the latest video, the undated video was shared on Instagram by a page name @sachkadwahai with the caption, ‘what a vice’.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over thousands of views and received more than 50k likes. The video also prompted Instagram users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users praised the changing scenery in Delhi metro while others pointed out how the co-passengers were actually enjoying the man’s singing.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Delhi Metro be like Tum Mumbai aney wale ho,” an Instagram user commented.

Boys are more sensible as compare to the girls who performed objectionable dance in the delhi metro,” a user commented.

“its totally unlawful,” said another.,

“the guy in maroon shirt is so clueless Le maroon shirt wala – ya to mai esa ga leta ya to mai yaha hota hi nahi,” a user joked.

